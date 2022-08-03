We want to compete for everything again, says Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

London, Aug 3 Roberto Firmino has pledged Liverpool will again vigorously pursue success in every competition in the new season.

The Reds won the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup while also reaching the final of the Champions League and losing out by a solitary point to Manchester City in the Premier League title race during an unforgettable 2021-22 campaign.

Firmino and his teammates got 2022-23 up and running with an impressive 3-1 victory over City in the FA Community Shield last weekend and begin their fresh bid for Premier League glory at Fulham this Saturday lunchtime.

"I feel grateful for last season. I don't want to diminish the achievement of the two trophies, but we were chasing all four and unfortunately it wasn't to be," he told the official website of Liverpool.

"Who knows this season? We'll go after all four trophies again, but it's about taking things step by step, working very hard to get there. Of course it's possible and our focus is to win all four trophies.

"We will compete for all four, but it depends on the work we do and how we progress. Our focus is to compete in and win all four competitions."

Last term ended in heartbreak with defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but thousands of Liverpool fans lined the streets of the city the following day to salute the team for their achievements.

"It helped me a lot. Personally speaking, I was really hurting after losing another final and it was an incredible feeling to see such a welcome from all the fans there to celebrate with us," Firmino recalled of the parade.

"We had won two trophies, of course, which is worth celebrating. It was really rewarding. I'm grateful to God for our fans, for their effort and the constant support they always provide us with. It was an incredible experience for us. It served to motivate and strengthen us even further in preparation for this coming season," he said.

"We'd already experienced a parade when we won the Champions League. That was a unique day, but once again the fans showed how much they love and support us to do our best. It was another incredible day that I'll remember forever, an important moment in my life story," he added.

