"We'll need to stay alert in all situations": Jamshedpur head coach Khalid Jamil ahead of Mohun Bagan SG clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil has urged his players to be adept at handling various situations as they prepare to take on Mohun Bagan SG in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Men of Steel have sustained an unbeaten streak in their last five ISL games, clinching three victories and two draws. Jamil's team currently occupies the sixth spot with 20 points from 17 matches.

Jamshedpur FC is keen to prolong their undefeated run against the Mariners, who also hold a similar record.

The Indian head coach acknowledged the strength of the opposition and emphasised the importance of his players staying committed to their game plan and maintaining composure until the final whistle.

"They (Mohun Bagan SG) are a good team. They are one of the best teams in the ISL. They are doing good. They have a good squad with a mix of quality foreigners and Indian players. And everyone is in good shape. We won't take this much lightly; continue with the same preparation. They have a good coach, so we'll have to be alert in all situations," Jamil said in the pre-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

Despite the Mariners playing on their home ground, Jamil is determined to leave the field with a positive outcome from this game.

Speaking in context, he said, "We have to perform well. Depending on the situation, we'll decide whether we should go for a win or settle for a draw. But the most important thing is that we must get a positive result."

With his astute football tactics and profound understanding of the players, Jamil has orchestrated a notable transformation within the squad, elevating them from the 10th position with nine points from 12 matches to their current sixth position.

"My target is that Jamshedpur FC must do well (in this game). I'm very happy to be with my players who are doing really well. Whatever results we are getting are because of them," Jamil stated.

Jamil commended his players' work rate, who have been working hard in the training sessions to improve their performance in every game. He also mentioned that they will enter the pitch with the same intensity despite playing against one of the Kolkata giants.

"They are working very hard in practice sessions and in matches, and they are willing to perform; that is the main thing," he commented.

"We continue with the same preparation whether we play against East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan SG, or any other team. We have to go there (on the pitch) and give our best," he signed off.

