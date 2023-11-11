"We're finding the way": Chelsea FC manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Manchester City clash

London [UK], November 11 : Chelsea FC will lock horns against Manchester City in the Premier League (PL) at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, ahead of the game Blues' head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that they are trying to find the best way.

Talking at the pre-match press conference, Pochettino said that Chelsea are trying to find the best way to operate to get to know each other.

Chelsea's head coach added that managers don't need to talk too much since the players know everything they need to do.

"We are trying to find the best organisation, the best way to operate, the best way to play, to get to know each other. At City you arrive, Pep or the coaches don't need to talk too much. The players know everything they need to do and how they need to behave," Pochettino said as quoted by Chelsea FC's official website.

The Argentine explained why the process of settling down is different for new signings who arrive at Chelsea compared to those who join City and said that it gets simple for the players when the teams are very consistent.

He added that the percentage chance of a player who signs for City performing is better than if Chelsea signs a player.

"When you arrive at a club and a team that is very consistent in how they operate, it is easier than arriving at a club in the process of building something, like us. At a consistent organisation, it's only about performing. They are ahead. The percentage chance of a player who signs for City performing better than if we sign a player here is higher at the moment," he added.

Pochettino said that players who come from outside England find it difficult to adapt to the Premier League. He added that the players need to adapt to the language, culture, food, and the weather which makes it tough for them.

"It's easier to adapt to the Premier League when you have played in it. When a player comes from outside England, first of all, you don't know if they can understand the language, the culture, the food, the weather. It's not easy for a Manchester boy to come to London and adapt, but it's not the same. There are many different reasons players split and take different decisions,' added Pochettino of Palmer's decision to leave the North-West," he concluded.

Chelsea will be booming with confidence before they take on City since they are coming after defeating Tottenham by 4-1 in their previous Premier League game.

The Blues have not maintained consistency in the tournament and are standing in 10th place on the PL standings with 15 points after winning four out of their 11 games.

