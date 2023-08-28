West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax

London (UK), Aug 28 West Ham United have completed the signing of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Dutch football club Ajax, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who will wear the No 14 shirt, has agreed a five-year deal and is West Ham's fourth senior addition of the summer.

"I've been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

"I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started," Kudus told club's official website.

The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker.

Kudus scored six goals in the UEFA Champions League last season and has been capped 24 times for Ghana, scoring seven goals and providing three assists at international level.

He started his professional career at Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2018, before joining Ajax in 2020 where he has scored 27 goals in 87 appearances, helping his side to two Dutch league titles.

He scored 11 goals in 30 Eredivisie (Dutch football league) appearances last season as Ajax finished third.

