"We've got to try and win every trophy that we're in": MBSG striker Cummings

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) forward Jason Cummings reflected on last season's win and vowed to keep adding silverware to the club's cabinet, as per the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

The Australian World Cupper joined the Mariners in 2023 and, since then, has won the League Shield twice and also clinched the ISL Cup and Durand Cup during his stint. Cummings has featured in 48 Indian Super League (ISL) games in the iconic Green and Maroon colours and racked up 19 goals and eight assists.

Goals bring glory, and Cummings has been the man of clutch moments for the Kolkata giants. From being the top goalscorer for MBSG with 12 goals in his debut campaign to playing an all-around role last season with seven goals and six assists to his name, the 30-year-old forward has established himself as a consistent goalscorer in the Mariners' setup.

Cummings reflected on his time at MBSG, describing it as nothing short of successful, with the Mariners becoming the first team to defend the ISL League Shield and breaking numerous records in the process.

"Since I've come, it's been successful. The first season was good, but we just missed out on the final, and then last season was amazing. We won the double. There was never a time I was worried or we weren't doing well. We seem to just keep getting better and better," he said on MBSG TV, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

MBSG boast a formidable squad, and Cummings believes that having several match-winners in the team is key to clinching silverware. The Mariners are currently preparing for their Durand Cup quarter-final clash against arch-rivals East Bengal FC and Cummings urged his teammates to maintain their positive momentum and give their all on the pitch to win every match they play.

"We've got some of the best players in the league for sure. I enjoyed it. Last season was amazing. I feel like we did the best that we could. So now this season we need to do even better, and we've got to try and win every trophy that we're in. Every game, we need to go in and win. We're excited," he stated.

Cummings stressed the value of team spirit, noting that the strong bond among players both on and off the pitch is a critical factor in their collective success. Speaking in context, he said:

"I think it's important to play with players that you know you get on well with, on and off the pitch. The most successful teams have a good bond, and the bond in the changing room is really close. We feel like a family here (at MBSG). All the foreigners, we're really close. We've got a good bond," he noted.

"Everybody's together, even the Indian guys as well. I've got some good friends there. As I say, it's like family. When I come here, I feel like they're my brothers. I think that is the difference. Players want the best for each other. Even if you're on the bench, you still want the best for the team; that's the most important thing at the end of the day," he continued.

The Australian has scored a couple of crucial goals for the Mariners, playing a key role in their glorious achievements. From netting the winner against Mumbai City FC in the 2023-24 League Shield decider to scoring against Bengaluru FC in the 2024-25 Cup final, Cummings has proved his worth time and again.

When asked about his favourite goal in MBSG colours, the forward replied, "Every goal I love, even the small goals and the big goals; if it goes in the back of the net, it brings me joy."

"But if I have to pick a few goals, I would say any goal obviously against East Bengal FC is amazing because I know how much it means to the fans. Obviously, the one I scored against Mumbai City FC in my first year to win the League Shield. And last season, the free-kick that I scored (against Jamshedpur FC), I've never scored a goal like this in my career. For some reason, it just went to the top corner. And then the penalty I scored in the final, you know, any goal that leads to trophies is special," he signed off.

