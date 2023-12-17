'When this happens it’s well deserved': Guardiola admits late penalty concession cost City against Palace

Manchester, Dec 17 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his team deserved to lose two points after conceding a late penalty, allowing Crystal Palace to secure an equalizer in 2-2 draw, with the champions’ manager adding that there is nobody to blame following the draw.

City conceded two late goals after appearing in complete control against Palace, who completed an extraordinary late turnaround at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal and Michael Olise’s 97th-minute penalty clinched a 2-2 draw with the reigning champions.

"It’s not bad luck. It’s deserved. We gave away two points. For yourself, when you give this penalty (away) you deserve it. You see the chances we create and the chances we concede are quite similar all this season, except the Chelsea game. We are not able to close the games,' said Guardiola as quoted by club's official website.

City had 19 shots in total, with nine finding the target – while Palace had just two shots on target, both ending in goals. Guardiola admits he is still scratching his head as to how his team didn’t win the game.

“When 10 players are in the 18-yard box with 10 metres of space, we have to be patient, arrive in the box from crosses and play at the right tempo. Playing that way we hardly conceded anything until the goal.

“There was one chance [for them] in the first half when two players slipped. Until the goal on 76 minutes they didn't create anything. The team was really good, but in the end when you give Crystal Palace a penalty you don't deserve it.

“It’s like the Chelsea penalty, we don’t deserve to win. Look at the games against Spurs, Liverpool and today, we were excellent, but we were unable to win the games. When this happens, it’s because we are not consistent enough to close the games and many other reasons.”

Asked if the Palace comeback was down to a lack of intensity from his players, Guardiola replied: "I don’t agree... We played the same, but at 2-1 it is difficult. We attack, but they want to stay there (defending deep)."

“In the first action they run, they score a goal and in the last minute we give them a penalty. When this happens it’s well deserved, we don't deserve to win. When you give away penalties it's because you don’t deserve it," he said.

