"Will be back on the pitch again" says Lionel Messi after suffering injury during Copa America final

New Delhi [India], July 16 : Argentina's maestro, Lionel Messi, thanked the fans for supporting them in their triumphant Copa America campaign and gave a fitness update on his injury as well.

In the final against Colombia, Messi left the pitch in tears after Nico Gonzalez came in as a substitute for him in the 66th minute.

In the first half, Messi sustained a heavy knock following a challenge from Arias. However, the Argentinian maestro got up without any assistance, but there was a slight limp as he resumed the game. His injury aggravated in the second half after he was brought down once again. This led to his substitution, and the emotions got the better of him as he sat on the bench crying.

Lautaro Martinez's strike in extra time brought a smile to Messi's face yet again as he celebrated his second and Argentina's record 16th title.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a post on Instagram to provide an injury update and thank the fans for their support.

"Copa America is over, and firstly, I want to thank everyone for the messages and greetings. I'm doing well, thank God, and hopefully, soon I can be on the pitch again, enjoying what I love doing most. I'm happy, a lot, especially because we achieved the goal we had and Fide [Angel Di Maria] leaves us with another Copa. The biggest ones, like him, Ota or me, we live it with special excitement, with other team-mates who already have several tournaments and add their experience as well, and with a litter of young people who give their all in every ball. We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group. Thanks to everyone who was supporting us, this national team has a lot of present and a lot of future too. Let's go Argentina, he wrote in a post on Instagram.

As of now, it is yet to be seen whether Messi will be available for Inter Miami's clash against Toronto on Thursday. He has already missed five games for the Major League Soccer side.

Inter Miami will receive a further boost with veteran striker Luis Suarez returning to the camp after his stint with Uruguay concluded in the Copa America.

