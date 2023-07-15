Winger Redeem Tlang returns home to NorthEast United FC

Guwahati, July 15 Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC on Saturday confirmed the return of Redeem Tlang to the club.

The 28-year-old winger has officially signed a two-year contract and will embark on his second permanent stint with the club. Redeem first donned the NorthEast United FC jersey in 2014 and made his ISL debut in 2014, appearing as a substitute at the age of 19.

However, it only was during the 2018-19 season that the dynamic winger rose to prominence. He played a pivotal role in propelling the Highlanders into the knockout stages of the competition for the first time. In that season, he also scored his maiden goal for the side during the club's historic journey into the semi-finals.

In the following season, Redeem continued to excel, scoring three more goals, including the club's fastest goal at that time. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Meghalaya-born star joined FC Goa & also had a loan stint with Odisha FC during the 2021-22 season.

With over 70 ISL appearances under his belt, Redeem now returns to Guwahati with renewed vigour.

"Being from the Northeast region and coming back to your home is always special. I had mentioned while leaving the club in 2020 that NorthEast United FC will always have a special place in my heart. And now I am back to the place which gave me a chance to start my ISL career," said Redeem in a media release.

"I feel like I was never away from the club. I am eagerly waiting to start this journey, again, together giving my everything for the club and for the fans," he added.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali called Redeem a valuable addition to the squad.

"We are delighted to have Redeem back with us. His familiarity with the region and his past contributions makes him a valuable addition to the squad. Redeem's speed, skill, and versatility will provide us with a much-needed attacking impetus. We believe he will also have a positive impact on our team dynamics," said Benali.

Meanwhile, club CEO Mandar Tamhane shed light on why Redeem's re-signing is a step in the right direction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Redeem back to NorthEast United FC. His return adds great value to our squad, both on and off the pitch. Redeem brings a deep understanding of the region and a connection with our passionate fanbase. We’re certain that his quality and experience will enhance our team's performance and contribute to our pursuit of success," said Tamhane.

