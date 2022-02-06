Won because of our team spirit: Bengaluru FC's Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzauoli was pleased with his team's performance as they got to the third spot after defeating Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in Match 82 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday.

Sunil Chhetri (54') did not celebrate as he joined Bartholemew Ogbeche on 49 goals in the list of all-time top scorers in the ISL after Daniel Chima (1') scored the league's fifth fastest goal before Cleiton Silva (62', 90+4') took the game away from Owen Coyle's men.

"We played with high spirit and we had good set pieces moments in the game. That's why we won the game today. It was a well fought game, both teams had chances to score. We won the game because of great team spirit," said Marco Pezzauoli in a post-match press conference.

The head coach also said that the team will now be focusing on the upcoming clashes as they will be facing Hyderabad FC next week.

"Now our focus is on the next game. We said a long time ago that we want to be in the top four. But now we are focusing on game to game, next week we have a very tough game against Hyderabad FC and they are in good flow as well. Let's see how we prepare and recover," said the head coach.

A sixth win for the Blues this season, now with 23 points from 15 games, have put them in between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC in the table who are fourth with 22 points after 13 games.

( With inputs from ANI )

