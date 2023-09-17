Young Indian players to watch out for in ISL this season

New Delhi [India], September 17 : The Indian Super League has witnessed the rise of several young prodigies who have displayed immense potential, fulfilled their promise, and are lauded by fans.

ISL 2023-24 season, which begins on September 21, is also poised to uncover some young players who will be prepared to shine on the pitch.

While prominent names like Diego Mauricio, Noah Sadaoui, Greg Stewart, and Dimitri Petratos will aim to continue where they left off last season, a new season signifies a plethora of young talent who will be eager for an opportunity to make a name for themselves, a release said.

Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United FC)

The last season may have been forgettable for NorthEast United FC, but at least the Highlanders managed to uncover a true gem in Parthib Gogoi. The young winger-forward seemingly emerged out of nowhere. He was signed by NorthEast United FC from the Indian Arrows side in a quiet move during the summer transfer window of the previous season.

The 20-year-old took almost no time to settle into his new environment and became an almost automatic selection in the ISL last season, where he scored three goals and provided an assist in 18 appearances.

His performances did not go unnoticed in the 2023 Durand Cup. Despite being guilty of missing his spot-kick in the semi-final penalty shootout against East Bengal FC, he had a campaign to remember. With four goals, including a hat-trick against Shillong Lajong FC, Gogoi finished as the second-highest goal-getter in the tournament. He could be one of the hottest prospects to watch out for this season.

Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC)

A product of the Kerala Blasters FC youth set-up, 20-year-old Mohanan has seen sporadic minutes in the Blasters' midfield during the 2022-23 season. He was handed his ISL debut in a 4-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC last season after an impressive campaign in the 2022 Durand Cup.

Mohanan accumulated four ISL appearances last season, where he showcased many of his visionary qualities. The central midfielder travelled to Greece in July and trained with the first team of OFI Crete, gaining valuable experience. He also participated in the recently concluded Durand Cup, contributing three assists in two appearances. With the experience gained in the pre-season, Mohanan aims to further develop his skills in the upcoming ISL campaign.

Abdul Rabeeh (Hyderabad FC)

Rabeeh might have come into the fray with his promising performances over the last two seasons in the ISL, contributing with assists. However, he couldn't break into the playing XI, given the presence of experienced players in his position. Now, with the departures of Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu, Rabeeh could eventually secure the starting role.

A fast and tricky player on the wing, Rabeeh possesses great skill with the ball at his feet and is more than capable of taking on defenders or delivering accurate crosses. He joined Hyderabad FC during the 2021-22 season and was also a part of the ISL Cup-winning side.

Muhammed Nemil (FC Goa)

The young attacking midfielder caught the eye of many during the 2021 Durand Cup, where he showcased his dribbling skills and eye for goal. Nemil notched four goals in six games as the Gaurs clinched the title in Kolkata, defeating Mohammedan SC in the final.

That was supposed to be the breakthrough of his career, but injuries had other plans. Now, with him back in the squad and under the guidance of head coach Manolo Marquez, who is renowned for nurturing young talents, Nemil has the best opportunity this season to shine in the league.

His tricky runs can cause a lot of problems for ISL defenders, so expect to see him feature more often for the Gaurs in the upcoming season.

Samuel Kynshi (Punjab FC)

Born in Meghalaya, Kynshi came through the ranks of Shillong Lajong FC. The 23-year-old stole the show in the I-League with an incredible campaign for Real Kashmir FC, operating across different positions in the midfield. The youngster made 21 appearances in the I-League last season, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Now, with his move to the newly promoted ISL side Punjab FC, Kynshi aims to continue where he left off last season. Head coach Staikos Vergetis will seek to develop a rapport with the talented midfielder and enhance his abilities through more game time in the upcoming season.

