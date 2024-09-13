Zaragoza issues rallying cry to city as football action returns to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 : Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza issued a rallying cry to the city as his side return to Indian Super League action with a clash against East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. The Blues, who have signed several players over the summer, will look to begin on a positive note, having exited the Durand Cup at the semifinal stage.

"We're up against East Bengal, who are a good team with quality players, but now is the time for this city to come and support us. During the summer, the owners, Darren (Caldeira, BFC Director of Football) and I have worked hard to bring in the kind of players that our supporters wanted, those who will fight for this badge, and I'm looking forward to seeing a packed stadium to support them," said Zaragoza, speaking to the Press on the eve of the game.

Bengaluru will bank on the firepower of attackers Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Edgar Mendez up front, while relying on the experience and versatility of Rahul Bheke in defence. Coincidentally, all three are summer signings, aimed at bolstering the Blues' chances in the 2024-25 Indian Super League season.

"We're really glad with the work we have done over the summer. Our idea was to bring in players who understand our philosophy, want to contribute and fight for the club. We also wanted to bring in leaders, like Rahul (Bheke), who know what it means to play for BFC. Their support and guidance will be vital to all the younger players coming through the ranks, too," added Zaragoza.

East Bengal FC, meanwhile, have added a few names to their own roster with the signings of French attacking midfielder Madih Talal, midfielder Jeakson Singh and striker Dimitrios Diamantakos. Zaragoza confirmed that he had a fit squad, but for young attacker

Shivaldo Singh, who has been ruled out for a month with a knock.

Kick-off between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC is scheduled for 7.30 pm IST and will be telecast live on JioCinema and Sports18.

