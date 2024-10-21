1 killed, 25 sick as cholera outbreak hits Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, Oct 21 Authorities in Tanzania's southern region of Lindi have said that one person has died of cholera and 25 others have been admitted to health centres after catching the bacterial disease.

Lindi Regional Medical Officer Kheri Kagya said on Sunday that the cholera outbreak was reported on October 13 in Zinga Kibaoni village in Miguruwe ward in Kilwa district, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This is the second time the outbreak of the disease is reported in the region," said Kagya, adding that the cholera outbreak was first reported on Sept. 17 in the Lindi municipality and Kilwa district.

He said authorities in the region managed to contain the first outbreak of the disease before it caused devastating consequences. "Health workers are working round the clock to control the second outbreak of the disease in Kilwa district."

According to the World Health Organization, cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Cholera remains a global threat to public health and an indicator of inequity and lack of social development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor