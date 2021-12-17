10 more new cases of Omicron found in Delhi, now the country reached to 97 cases

The Omicron is getting worst day by day in the country. People need to take maximum care while outing or even in the home. Pateints are raising rapidly in the country after many foreign countries now India seem to be infected by Omicron variant.

According to new reports, capital Delhi now 10 more new cases of Omicron variant has reported in Delhi, informed by the health minister Satyendar Jain.



“10 new cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 20. A total of 10 people, out of these 20, have been discharged,”Jain statements to ANI.



So far, 11 states in the country has reported the Omicron variant, they are Maharashtra 32, Rajasthan 17, Delhi 20, Karnataka 8, Gujarat and Kerala both 5, Telangana 6, and one case each has been in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu.



Now the country tally reached to 97 omicron cases.



Yesterday the national capital Delhi reported four news cases and now it has claimed to 10, therefore the state tally climbed up to 20. Maharastra has highest cases so far, and because of the large population the virus could speard rapidly in the state.

