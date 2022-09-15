282 under treatment for HINI influenza in TN: Health minister

Chennai, Sep 15 As many as 282 people have tested positive for HINI influenza and are under treatment across the state, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said here on Thursday.

He was briefing media persons after inspecting the fever ward at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children at Egmore, Chennai.

The minister said that of the 282 people who tested positive, 13 were admitted to government hospitals, 215 to private hospitals, and 54 were in home isolation.

Ma Subramanian said that 129 children were admitted to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) for fever but none tested positive for H1N1 influenza. Eighteen children were being treated for dengue fever. The minister said that there was no bed shortage at ICH and added that 637 children are admitted at ICH and that there are 837 beds in the hospital.

Circulars have been issued for managing children with H1N1 influenza, fever, and dengue. The minister said that pharmacies have been directed not to sell medicines for fever without prescriptions and have also asked laboratories to report to district health authorities on H1N1 and dengue cases.

There was no need for panic or fear as the number of H1N1 cases when compared to 2017 and 2018 was much lower and added that during the Covid-19 period the number of cases was less as people were wearing masks and social distancing was in place.

