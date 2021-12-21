3 Omicron cases confirmed in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 21 Three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been found in J&K's Jammu city, it was announced on Tuesday.

Samples for Omicron confirmation had been sent by the health department authorities to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi from where positive reports were received on Tuesday.

"Three omicron cases confirmed by NCDC Delhi from a cluster in Jammu.

"Sample were taken on November 30. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered. Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour," the Health and Medical Education Department said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor