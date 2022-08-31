30 women shifted to hospitals after botched-up FP surgery kills 4 in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 31 After the death of four women after undergoing Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at a family planning surgery camp at Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, authorities have shifted remaining 30 women to hospitals for treatment.

Health authorities said the condition of women was stable.

Thirteen women were admitted to Apollo Hospitals and remaining 17 to government-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Two women were undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at NIMS. Doctors said they were physically weak and hence were under treatment at the ICU.

Doctors said there was no need for any concern and all women were likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

Health minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday visited NIMS Hospital and called on the women. He told reporters that all women were safe and would be discharged in two-day three days.

The minister said the government was providing the best treatment to the women. Every patient is being monitored by one doctor.

Four women have died due to complications after undergoing DPL at the female sterilisation camp conducted on August 25 at a Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district.

They complained of acute gastroenteritis and died while undergoing treatment. Two deaths were each reported on Monday and Tuesday.

Harish Rao termed the incident unfortunate and said this never happened in the state's history. He pointed out that 12 lakh women underwent family planning surgeries in the state during the last 6-7 years.

The health minister said the government has taken the incident seriously and has suspended the license of the doctors who performed the surgery. The government has also placed the superintendent of the hospital under lifetime suspension.

Harish Rao said the government has ordered an inquiry by Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao. He hoped that the report would be submitted in one week or 10 days.

"After receiving the report, we will take action against those found negligent. We will take necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," he said.

The autopsy reports of four women are likely to be available on Thursday. This is likely to help officials reach a conclusion on the cause of deaths.

According to Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, 34 women were operated on at the camp. Four of them later complained of acute gastroenteritis and approached private hospitals for treatment. All the four women succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The director of public health said sterilisation camp is a routine exercise wherein DPL, tubectomy and vasectomy surgeries are conducted. "Experienced doctors conduct the surgeries. This incident is an aberration. We are trying to find out the reasons that led to the unfortunate incident," he said.

According to the official, DPL is a preferred surgery for women who want permanent sterilisation with minimal complications. Women who undergo DPL can be discharged on the same day and they resume their activities immediately.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and two bed-room houses each for the family of the deceased. Surviving children of the deceased will be given admission in residential schools.

