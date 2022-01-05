4 Bihar ministers including 2 deputy CMs test Covid positive

Patna, Jan 5 After doctors and medical staff, Covid infections are spreading among political leaders of Bihar.

On Wednesday, four ministers including two deputy chief ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides, Excise Minister Sunil Kumar and Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary also tested positive.

Tar Kishore Prasad was in Barh to inaugurate a government program along with JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. The latter tested Corona positive on Tuesday and he himself said that he underwent RT-PCR test earlier and the report came on Tuesday. Similarly, Tar Kishore Prasad also underwent RT-PCR test and his report came positive on Wednesday.

After the development, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar postponed Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social Reforms Campaign) on Wednesday. He has also directed all cabinet ministers to undergo RT-PCR test.

Earlier, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, his wife, daughter, daughter in-law and 14 other family members, security guards and officials tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Keeping in view of severe infection, Nitish Kumar decided to impose night curfew and other restrictions from January 6 to break the chain of infections.

Earlier 333 doctors, medical staff and students of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) turned Corona positive in the last 4 days. Besides, severe infections also spread in the medical staff of Patna AIIMS and IGIMS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor