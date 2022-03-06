Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 11.22 mn

Addis Ababa, March 6 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 11,220,954 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 249,536, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 10,466,353 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it noted.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,681,437 cases, while northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,161,506 and 1,003,255 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor