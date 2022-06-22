Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 11.74 mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, June 22 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,742,933 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,833, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 11,116,774 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Africa CDC data.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

