After Covishield, BHU Study Reveals Side Effects of Covaxin; Including Hair Loss, Skin Issues, and Menstrual Irregularities

AstraZeneca, which makes Covishield, has admitted that their coronavirus vaccine can cause blood clots in rare cases. The vaccine has also been withdrawn from around the world. In such a situation, Banaras Hindu University has brought to light that there are some other side effects from the coronavirus vaccine which is causing problems for young people and girls.

Research conducted by BHU has shown an increase in the rate of hair loss among the youth. It has also been observed to increase the problem of skin diseases, headaches, and irregular menstrual cycles in young women. The study also found that these problems increased in people who got vaccinated after getting the coronavirus.

BHU's Institute of Health Sciences conducted a study between January 2022 and August 2023 on 635 young people and 291 above 18 years of age to understand the impact it had on people a year after vaccination. The report was published in the medical journal Springer Link.

The side effects of the Covaxin vaccine made in India have been studied. Of these, 304 young people and 124 adults reported a viral respiratory tract infection after being vaccinated. The most common adverse outcomes in adolescents were hair loss or skin disorders (10.5%), general disorders (10.2%), and nervous system disorders (4.7%). In adults, general disorders (8.9%), musculoskeletal disorders (5.8%), and nervous system disorders (5.5%) were observed.

About five percent of women have reported menstrual irregularities since they were vaccinated. 2.7% of women reported experiencing an eye disorder.