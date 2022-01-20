After two days of high, new Covid cases dip to 30K in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 20 After reporting over 40,000 fresh Covid cases for the past two days, Bengaluru on Thursday reported a dip in cases to 30,540, while 13,195 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the city in the past 24 hours.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a high-level meeting on Friday to take call on weekend and night curfews imposed in the state following a surge in Covid numbers. The falling numbers are likely to give way for lifting of some curbs, according to sources in the government.

Bengaluru reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 876 children up to 9 years of age and 2,335 between the age group of 10 and 19 years have tested positive for Covid. The number of micro containment zones has dropped to 430.

The active case rate stood at 13.33 per cent and the positivity rate for Bengaluru stood at 21.23 per cent.

Overall, the state recorded 47,754 cases against 22,143 discharges and 29 deaths on Thursday. Karnataka's positivity rate stood at 18.48 per cent.

Hassan district (1,840) recorded maximum number of cases after Bengaluru, followed by Tumakuru (1,622), Mandya (1,512), and Mysuru (1,352).

The state presently has a recovery rate of 90.17 per cent, while its daily positivity rate is 18.48 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor