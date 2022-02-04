AIIMS resumes routine inpatients' admissions

New Delhi, Feb 4 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday announced to resume the routine inpatients' admission including elective surgeries in general wards and the private wards. The decision has been taken due to decline Covid cases in the national capital.

"In view of the deceased needs of hospitalisations of Covid 19 positive patients and also considering the relaxation of curbs imposed earlier as announced by the Delhi government, it has been decided that routine inpatients admission including elective surgeries in general wards as well as in private wards of AIIMS hospitals and all centres be resumed with immediate effect," reads the statement by the hospital administration.

The letter further says that the services will be resumed with immediate effect on restricted basis as per availability of staffs, inpatients' beds and OT services.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said that the current data indicates that unlike evidence during earlier Covid surge, with the current variant, surgery is safe and not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Health Secretary, said on Thursday that the patients irrespective of Covid infection who need surgery need not to be denied surgical intervention presently in this Covid variant.

The premier health institution AIIMS had stopped all routine inpatient admissions and the non essential surgeries in view of rising Covid cases last month on January 7.

