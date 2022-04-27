AIIMS strike: HC directs setting up of board to hear employees' issues

New Delhi, April 27 A day after the protesting nurses called off their strike following its direction, the Delhi High court on Wednesday asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to form a board for hearing the grievances of the staffers.

Highlighting that the AIIMS is institute of excellence and on functioning of the medical facility, the bench of Justice Yashwant Varma called for maintaining harmony between the parties.

During the course of the hearing, it asked AIIMS authorities not to take any punitive measures on the persons identified in the incident immediately and if they find anything wrong, then "take it in accordance with the law".

"Do not take any immediate action. Let things cool down. Take undertaking, set up a board. You have to strike a balance," the bench stated.

Nurses union counsel apprised that the union has already decided to call off the strike.

After the submissions of the parties, the bench said that the matter will be heard further on July 29.

In the previous hearing, the court had noted the alarming trend of nursing officers and other essential workers deputed in AIIMS going on strike and that the development resulted in the cancellation of various emergency operations and had seriously crippled its functioning.

The nurses union began an indefinite strike on Tuesday after its President Harish Kajla was suspended by the hospital administration, demanding the rollback of the action and stopping any kind of measures against union executives and union members of main OT.

Kajla was suspended on Monday night in connection with the April 22 incident of disrupting OT patient services.

