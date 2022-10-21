AIIMS withdraws SOPs issued for medical care arrangement of MPs

New Delhi, Oct 21 Amid a controversy and protest by doctors associations, the All India Institute of Medical Science on Friday withdrawn the SOP issued for the medical care treatment of members of parliament at the premier health institution.

In a letter to the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, the AIIMS said that the letter issued should be treated as withdrawn. "Letter dated 17 Oct 2022 on the subject may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect," said the letter, signed by Chief Administrative Officer Deo Nath Sah.

According to the order issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on October 17, the Duty Officers, who are qualified medical professionals, from the Department of Hospital Administration, will have to be available in the control room round the clock for OPD and emergency consultation and inpatient hospitalisation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. It had also said all other patients who are referred to AIIMS for consultation or treatment by the MPs will also be provided due assistance by its Media & Protocol Division.

"The duty officer will be the Nodal Officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for hon'ble sitting MPs," said the order adding those on shift will ensure their hassle-free admission.

Dr Manish Jangra, of the Federation of All India Medical Associations, said: "We welcome this... we will always fight against VIP culture and will never compromise on this matter. We are against VIP culture since beginning."

