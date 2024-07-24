Air Pollution Can Cause Heart Attack; ‘These’ People Are the Most at Risk

Due to poor lifestyle and eating habits, many people are falling prey to serious diseases, with heart disease being a major concern. The incidence of heart disease and heart attacks has increased rapidly in recent years. A heart attack is a medical emergency where blood clots start forming in the heart, preventing blood and oxygen from reaching the heart properly.

According to the World Health Organization, 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in 2016, accounting for 31 percent of all deaths worldwide. Shockingly, 85 percent of these deaths were due to heart attacks and strokes. Several factors contribute to heart attacks, including air pollution, which increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and irregular heart rhythms. Air pollution directly impacts our health, and any issues with the heart can affect the entire body.

Who Is at the Highest Risk of a Heart Attack?

People of all ages are at risk of heart attacks nowadays. The risk is especially high for individuals who have had angina, bypass surgery, stents or angioplasty, strokes, blockages in blood vessels in the neck or legs, heart failure, diabetes, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Men over the age of 45 and women over the age of 55 are at a higher risk of heart disease. Additionally, if there is a family history of stroke or heart disease, the next generation is also more likely to suffer from high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

How to Take Care of Your Heart Health

To reduce the risk of heart attacks, it's important to adopt a healthy lifestyle:

1. Exercise Regularly: Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy heart.

2. Healthy Diet: Pay special attention to your diet. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can improve heart health.

3. Monitor Health: Regularly consult with a doctor to keep track of your health and address any potential issues early on.

4. Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol: These substances can significantly increase the risk of heart disease.

5. Manage Stress: High stress levels can negatively impact heart health, so finding ways to manage stress is crucial.

By making these lifestyle changes and seeking medical advice when necessary, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease and improve your overall health.