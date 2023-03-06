Akanksha Singh on '10-hour treadmill challenge' to raise awareness on depression

Hyderabad, March 6 Miss Asia and actress Akanksha Singh embarked on a non-stop 10-hour treadmill challenge to spread awareness about depression illnesses and the role of fitness in fighting them.

The unique event was organised in the run-up to International Women's Day.

The event held at the Inorbit Mall, was aimed to highlight the importance of mental health and encourage people to take care of themselves through exercise.

Depression is a serious mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It can lead to feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and helplessness, making it difficult for people to carry out everyday tasks. Exercise is emerging as a powerful tool to manage the symptoms of depression.

By taking the 10-hour treadmill challenge, Akanksha Singh hopes to raise awareness about the benefits of fitness for depression illnesses and inspire people to take care of themselves.

Her dedication to this cause is a testament to the power of women and the importance of promoting mental health and well-being for everyone.

"I believe that fitness and mental well-being go hand in hand, and I am using this platform to raise awareness about this important issue. Having seen the impact of depression on a loved one in my own family, I know first-hand how crucial it is to prioritise our mental health and fight depression that you might encounter. Through this event, I hope to inspire people to take care of themselves and their loved ones by promoting the benefits of fitness for mental health," Akanksha said.

"I'm proud to support this event and the message it sends. By promoting the benefits of fitness for mental health, we can help create a more resilient and healthier society," K. Shilpa Valli, the first woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Hyderabad's IT hub said.

Valli attended the event to extend her support to Akanksha's unique initiative.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology (IT) departments of the Telangana government, in his message, extended his wishes to Akanksha Singh for a successful and a very important feat.

Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub Foundation, who came to cheer Akanksha, said taking care of one's mental health is need of the hour.

There is a well-established link between physical fitness and mental health, including depression. Studies have consistently found that regular exercise can have a positive impact on symptoms of depression, including reducing feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and fatigue.

There are several possible explanations for the connection between fitness and depression. One is that exercise releases endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that act as natural painkillers and mood elevators. Exercise also increases the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the brain, which are neurotransmitters that are important for regulating mood.

Additionally, exercise can help reduce the negative effects of stress, which can be a contributing factor to depression. It can also provide a sense of accomplishment and self-esteem, which can improve overall well-being.

