Alternate arrangements made to keep health services going: Rajasthan Health Minister

Jaipur, Aug 17 Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar on Saturday said that the government has made alternate arrangements to keep the health service going in the state in the wake of the protests by the medical fraternity.

“Situation is being monitored continuously. Alternative arrangements have been made to keep the health services normal. Also, necessary guidelines have been issued to deal with any situation. Arrangements have also been made to keep the medical system smooth across the state,” the Health Minister said.

Director Public Health Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur said that they have written to all divisional commissioners to take services of doctors from the Air Force, Army, CRPF, BSF, CISF, Railways, NTPC, Zinc and other departments if required.

“Given the security of doctors and staff in hospitals, instructions have been given to increase the number of CCTV cameras and security personnel,” Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Department, Shubhra Singh said that necessary arrangements have been made by the Medical and Health Department in coordination with other departments.

She said that health services remained smooth across the state on Saturday.

“About 2600 doctor teachers, 500 medical officers, 9500 nursing personnel and 650 junior residents provided services in the hospitals affiliated to the medical college. Similarly, IPD and emergency services were operated in all the district hospitals and other medical institutions. OPD services were also operated in some districts. Necessary guidelines have been given to the District Collector and Superintendents of Police regarding security arrangements.” she added.

The government hospital and private hospital doctors boycotted work on Saturday protesting against Kolkata female doctor’s rape and murder case.

However, Medical College Teachers Association of Rajasthan President Dr. Pawan Singhal said that the doctors and teachers associated with the association provided services to patients while wearing black bands.

President of the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Society, Dr. Vijay Kapoor, said that all private-sector medical services remained completely closed across the state.

Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors President Dr. Manohar Seoul said that the boycott will continue till immediate action and arrests are not initiated in the case.

IMA Rajasthan President Dr. Rajneesh Sharma and Secretary Dr. PC Garg said that there will be a complete boycott of medical services from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am the next day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor