Amid pollution woes, Delhi hospitals record less post Diwali admissions

New Delhi, Oct 27 As pollution level in the national capital was the lowest this year after Diwali, the number of hospital admissions due to respiratory problem or burn injury was also less post Diwali in the city hospitals.

"There has not been significant increasing trends this year in the hospital admission post Diwali," Deputy Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, Dr. Ritu Saxena told .

She said that due to some preventive measures like ban on crackers, the hospital admission has not been much higher this year.

"In total, we had 19 admissions during Diwali which included every age group from kids to elderly people. During the day time on Diwali, we had 14 admissions that included burn injury and some respiratory issues and five patients were admitted in Diwali night complaining same problems of burn injury," said Saxena.

She further said five more patients were admitted day after the Diwali with same issue.

"So we have total 19 admission on Diwali and 5 on the next day of Diwali," said Saxena.

However, even as the day after Diwali this year has seen the cleanest air in Delhi since 2015, the doctor cautioned about the exposure to PM2.5 as the air quality is still in the poor category.

The exposure to the particulate matter like PM2.5 can make the children feel uneasy and even cause problems in breathing, said Dr. Jugal Kishore, Director-Professor and Head of Department at Safdarjung Hospital, adding that the respiratory systems of children with allergies or asthma becomes sensitive to the particulate matter.

The PM2.5 is even smaller than the hair and can be inhaled into the respiratory system, travel through the airways, and eventually be transferred into the bloodstream.

The effects of these chemicals on the body are numerous including a decrease in the amount of anti-oxidants within the body, thereby resulting in respiratory inflammation in the elderly and young children, said Dr. Kishore.

Dr. Arjun Khanna, Head, Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, said that the season of respiratory diseases and allergies is back. The number of patients coming to Respiratory clinics with cough and breathlessness has increased tremendously the last couple of weeks.

"Due to the increased ambient air pollution and change of season, many patients are having multiple respiratory problems. It is essential that we continue to wear masks, eat a well balanced nutritious diet and step out only when absolutely essential. If one is on any respiratory medications including pumps and nebulizers, he/ she must continue using them," he advised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor