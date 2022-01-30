Andhra Pradesh reports 11,573 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Amaravati, Jan 30 The number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh remained above the one-lakh mark with the active caseload standing at 1,15,425 on Saturday.

The state reported 11,573 new cases and three deaths during the 24-hour period ending 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Guntur district has highest number of active cases at 12,770 followed by Prakasam (12,732), Nellore (11,696), Visakhapatnam (11,343), Kurnool (10,518) and Anantapur (10,258).

Of the three deaths recorded on Saturday, one each were reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam. The cumulative death toll stands at 14,594.

The authorities conducted 40,357 Covid tests during this period.

AYSR Kadapa district reported the highest number of cases at 1,942, followed by Kurnool (1,522), Guntur (1,298), Visakhapatnam (1,024), Krishna (969) and East Godavari (951).

The 24-hour period also saw 9,445 people recovering from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,30,162.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor