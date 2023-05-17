Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

New Delhi, May 17 As Apple previewed new software features for cognitive, speech and vision accessibility, along with innovative tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak, the company has embedded accessibility into every aspect of their work, including design, at both Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The tech giant has introduced new tools for cognitive accessibility, along with Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak in Magnifier in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 18.

At Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores, the distance between display tables is carefully planned to allow for wheelchairs to navigate easily, staircases in the stores have brail on the side bars for the visually impaired, an elevator for stores with two floors allow for easy mobility within levels and availability of accessibility washrooms to name a few key features.

The stores are also equipped with portable hearing loops for customer store experiences including Genius Bar, shopping with a Specialist, and ‘Today at Apple' sessions, ensuring an accessible and enjoyable experience for those hard of hearing and select retail team members use sign language to help customers through their purchase journey.

Enable India, an organisation that helps people with disabilities acquire training and get jobs, is helping Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) achieve economic independence, enabling them to become active members in their households and communities.

Apple has sponsored their work since 2021.

Their flagship programme, #SeeAMillion, provides digital literacy training. Last year, Apple supported #SeeAMillion workshops for 4,000 PwDs along with other programming.

EnAble Vaani is their phone-based platform for disseminating information about employment, quality of life, and educational opportunities.

