Argentina's Covid-19 health status 'very favorable', says Health Minister

Buenos Aires, April 7 The epidemiological situation in Argentina against Covid-19 is "very favorable" at the moment, Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti said.

"We are in a very favorable epidemiological situation, with a sustained decline in the number of cases and deaths," the official told local media on Wednesday, according to the state news agency Telam.

"Currently, we have less than 500 people hospitalised in intensive care units," she added.

Vizzotti highlighted the importance and progress of the country's immunisation campaign against Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have applied two doses to over 80 per cent of people and more than 17 million booster shots," she said.

The Health Minister also emphasised the need to continue to be careful and to get vaccinated so that by the end of the winter season in the Southern Hemisphere, the country can "stop talking so much about coronavirus".

On Tuesday, Argentina reported 2,228 Covid-19 infections and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 9,045,326 cases and 128,106 deaths from the disease.

