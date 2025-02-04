Ayushman Bharat provides access to healthcare for underprivileged, says Mumbai doctor on World Cancer Day

New Delhi, Feb 4 On World Cancer Day, celebrated every year on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer, the transformative impact of the Ayushman Bharat scheme is coming into the spotlight.

Launched by the Narendra Modi-led Central government in 2018, the scheme has revolutionised access to healthcare for millions of economically disadvantaged citizens across India.

Dr. Balkrishna Patade, Director of Hematology, Hemato-Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), and Co-Lead of Cellular Therapies at H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, emphasised the significant role Ayushman Bharat plays in addressing the healthcare needs of vulnerable communities.

He said, "The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, introduced in 2018, has provided financial relief of up to five lakh rupees for the economically weaker sections for healthcare. In such a situation, patients no longer need to worry about money, and their access to secondary and tertiary care centres has become much easier. These patients can now directly approach tertiary care centres for treatment."

The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to encourage early prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer. It also aims to reduce the number of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

In India, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has become a game changer in the fight against this devastating disease, enabling many to seek timely treatment without the barrier of high medical costs.

Ayushman Bharat is a national public health insurance initiative that provides free health insurance coverage to the country's low-income earners. The scheme, launched on September 23, 2018, covers the bottom 50 per cent of India's population, ensuring that they have access to medical treatment at both public and private empanelled hospitals. The coverage offers up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

Initially introduced in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Ayushman Bharat has expanded to cover the entire nation, including all senior citizens above the age of 70, regardless of their financial situation.

Ayushman Bharat ensures that families across the country can access high-quality healthcare, easing financial burdens and improving health outcomes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor