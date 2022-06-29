Bangladesh issues fresh directives as Covid infections hit new high

Dhaka, June 29 Amid a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, Bangladesh's Cabinet Division issued a circular with the six-point directives to be effective immediately.

In line with the directives, people must wear masks at all gatherings, shopping malls and restaurants under the "No mask, no service" policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those who bear any symptoms are encouraged to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

The moves are aimed at limiting the fresh spread of the new wave of Covid-19 as Bangladesh is again seeing a surge in fresh cases after a respite of several months.

Bangladesh reported three fresh deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of daily deaths confirmed in about three months.

Meanwhile, the country reported over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day with the daily test positivity rate jumping to 15.47 per cent in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time.

To date, Bangladesh has recorded 1,969,361 Covid-19 cases including 2,087 new cases on Tuesday, as the death toll rose to 29,145, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,907,067 including 200 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.48 per cent and the current recovery rate is 96.84 per cent.

Among the eight Bangladesh divisions, capital Dhaka division recorded the highest number of cases, with 1,893 infections.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28, 2021 and the highest number of deaths of 264 twice on August 5 and 10, 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor