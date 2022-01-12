Battle for UP: AIMIM leaders booked for violation of MCC

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 12 A case has been filed against AIMIM district president along with other party workers for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and Covid protocols by organising a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday.

Kotwali police station, station house officer (SHO) Anand Dev Mishra said that Intezar and 23 other party workers have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Control Act for holding a public meeting at Inniyazupura village.

Intezar told reporters that they had not organised any public meeting there but party workers had gathered for a ticket to contest the assembly polls in the state.

According to the FIR lodged in this connection, the public meeting was organised without permission and health protocols were also violated there by AIMIM workers.

The Election Commission has banned any physical rally or campaign gathering for the state assembly polls till January 15 in view of the escalating coronavirus situation.

