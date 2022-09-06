Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid-19 vaccine cleared for use in India

A nasal vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has been approved by the drug controller, for "restricted use" among adults "in emergency situation", said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.India has harnessed its science, research and development, and human resources... under PM Narendra Modi's leadership," the minister said.

In February, in what was the country's first such anti-Covid drug, Mumbai-based Glenmark launched a nasal spray (branded FabiSpray) in partnership with SaNOtize, for treatment of adult patients.The company got manufacturing and marketing approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India for its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of an accelerated approval process. "Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours," the official statement said.According to the health ministry, India has so far administered 213.72 crore doses of Covid vaccines. Of these, 17 crore are booster doses as per data available on Tuesday.

