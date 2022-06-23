BJP leader files police complaint against Uddhav Thackeray, demands registration of FIR

New Delhi, June 23 Amid the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, a BJP leader has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the Mumbai Police, demanding registration of an FIR against the latter for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told that despite testing positive for Covid-19, Thackeray has violated Covid norms by meeting his supporters.

Meanwhile, Bagga visited the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai and filed an online complaint demanding to register an FIR against the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Bagga has alleged in the police complaint that since Wednesday morning various news reports came that Uddhav Thackeray has been infected with Covid-19 which senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has confirmed.

