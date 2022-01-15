B'luru reports 22,284 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Jan 15 Bengaluru logged in 22,284 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,29,112.

Meanwhile, statistics released by the Karnataka Health Department showed that as many as 579 kids aged between 0 to 9 years have tested positive for Covid.

As many as 1,723 aged from 10 to 19 years have also tested positive for Covid.

Five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of micro containment zones increased to 580 in Bengaluru and authorities have deactivated 1,730 such zones.

Among the 16,449 death cases recorded in Bengaluru, 21 children aged between 0 to 9 years have succumbed to Covid, while 29 have died between the age group of 10 to 19 years, causing concerns among parents.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru has been recorded at 15.46 per cent. Recovery rate has come down to 89.57 per cent. Active rate is 9.25 per cent.

The state recorded has 32,793 Covid cases and 7 deaths on Saturday taking the positivity rate for the day to 15 per cent.

