Cancer-causing chemical found in beer, and meat reveals new study

Current research shows that there are certain chemicals in red and processed meats – both added and naturally occurring – that cause these foods to be carcinogenic. For example, when a chemical in red meat called haem is broken down in the gut, N-nitroso chemicals are formed and these have been found to damage the cells that line the bowel, which can lead to bowel cancer. These same chemicals also form when processed meat is digested. In addition, the nitrite and nitrate preservatives used to preserve processed meat produce these N-nitroso chemicals and can lead to bowel cancer.

Now European health expert have found that chemical responsible for cancer is also present in beer and treated meat. In this sense, scientists have warned people to use beer and processed meat carefully. Health experts of the European Union have said that some processed meat and beer have been found to contain harmful chemicals like Nitrosamines, which can pose a serious threat to health. Nitrosamine is such a dangerous chemical that it can cause lung, brain, liver, kidney, throat and stomach cancer.

Scientists have found nitrosamines in cured meat (i.e. the meat in which many things are added to keep it for a long time or many other things are made from meat), processed fish, cocoa, beer, milk, cereals and some vegetables. Nitrites are added to processed meat so that it can last longer. At the same time, nitrite is added to give more tasty and pink color to the ham. By doing this the ham looks fresh. Dr. Dieter Schrenk, Chairman of the European Food Safety Authority, said that we have analyzed the effect of nitrates on people of all age groups in Europe and have found that nitrates are adversely affecting the health of all.

It is necessary to eliminate the toxin of nitrosamine. Health experts of European Union have advised people to consume balanced and healthy food to reduce the effect of nitrosamine toxin from the body. The expert also said that if 10 harmful nitrosamines are made in any food, then its information should be on the packet of that food. Along with this, a heavy tax should be imposed on processed meat so that people consume it at least. It is a matter of pride that at present there is very little practice of processed meat in our country India. But the presence of nitrosamine in beer is also a matter of concern. The EFSA said its opinion will be shared with the European Commission the EU's executive arm which will in turn discuss potential risk management measures with nations in the 27-member bloc.