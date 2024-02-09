Candida Auris Outbreak: Spreading Rapidly Worldwide, Proving Resistant to Treatment

A highly fatal fungal infection is wreaking havoc in the United States. This fungal infection is considered even more deadly than COVID-19. According to experts, this infection called Candida auris is extremely dangerous for people. About 60% of people infected with it die.

The worrying thing is that this infection does not respond to any medication and the number of patients is increasing in the US. This has created an atmosphere of anxiety around the world, as it could take the form of an epidemic if it spreads rapidly to other countries.

People are still recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak, and in the meantime, the cases of this deadly fungal infection have increased everyone's anxiety. According to a report by the American website NBC News, Candida auris is a rare fungal infection, but cases have been increasing steadily since 2016. This year, the infection has been seen in many states in the US. This month, 4 people in Washington state died from this deadly infection.

When this infection occurs, antifungal drugs don't work, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk. The worrying thing is that it is found in hospitalized patients who use catheters, breathing tubes, or feeding tubes. Hospitalized patients are at higher risk for this.

Candida auris was first identified in Japan in 2009. It then reached the US and cases of this infection have been reported since 2026. Cases of Candida auris increased rapidly between 2020 and 2021, with cases increasing by 94%. In 2022, more than 2,300 cases were reported. Thousands of cases of this infection are being reported every year.

Surprisingly, cases of Candida auris infection have been reported in 40 countries so far. This infection can infect open wounds and lungs. This can lead to death. This infection has created an atmosphere of fear among the people.