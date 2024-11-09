CAQM for intensified actions to remove highly polluting vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), tasked with improving air quality in Delhi-NCR, has directed intensified actions to remove highly polluting end-of-life (EoL) vehicles (petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years) still reported to be plying in Delhi.

A meeting was convened, chaired by the CAQM Chairperson to review the progress and effectiveness of the actions being implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), particularly in air pollution hotspots and other designated priority areas across Delhi.

The meeting was attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary, senior officials from key departments and agencies of the GNCT of Delhi, including Environment, Transport, MCD, Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board, PWD and DSIIDC besides other organisations like the CPWD, NDMC, NHAI, DMRC, DDA, NCRTC and NBCC.

During the meeting, it was strongly reiterated that all relevant departments, authorities, and agencies are required to strictly implement the directions issued by the Commission, in its letter and spirit.

The importance of strict and uncompromising enforcement was underscored and it was emphasised that immediate and firm action must be taken against any violators, ensuring accountability at all levels.

The Commission expressed concern regarding the slow pace of resolution and the growing backlog of pending complaints being handled by the respective agencies. It was strongly emphasised that every case of violation must be treated with urgency and addressed promptly to ensure swift resolution.

The Commission underscored the need for a more proactive approach in dealing with complaints, as delays in resolving issues also hinder the effective implementation of air quality management measures. It was clearly stated that agencies must take immediate and decisive action in resolving pending cases and preventing further accumulation of unresolved complaints.

The Commission also reminded the authorities that timely resolution is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the enforcement process and for achieving the broader objectives of air pollution control.

MCD was specifically instructed to comprehensively review the parking fee structure in public parking spaces in order to encourage the use of public transportation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor