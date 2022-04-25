Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in 'closed environment'
April 25, 2022
Chandigarh, April 25 The Chandigarh administration on Monday made a mask compulsory in a closed environment, and non-compliance of the order would invite a fine of Rs 500.
The closed environment comprises public transport buses, taxis, cinema halls, malls, shops, educational institutes, all government and private offices and all type of indoor gatherings.
