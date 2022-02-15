Check what is Lassa fever and it's symptoms?

Lassa fever is rampant in Britain. On February 11, one-third of the patients diagnosed with Lassa fever died. People with a history of traveling to West Africa are becoming infected with Lassa fever. The virus was first detected in a Nigerian city. That is why the virus was named Lassa fever. Lassa deaths are low. However, mortality is higher for certain groups. Pregnant women in particular are at greater risk. According to the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80 percent of patients infected with Lassa fever are asymptomatic. So they do not get treatment immediately. Some need hospital treatment. About 15% of these patients may die.

What is Lassa Fever? How does it spread?

Lassa fever was found in West Africa. It was first discovered in 1969 in Lhasa, Nigeria. The disease was reported after the death of two nurses. The disease is transmitted by rats. It is mainly found in West African countries like Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria. A person can become infected when they come in contact with food contaminated with the urine or feces of rat-infected rats. The disease is then transmitted from one person to another. The infection does not spread as through hugging, shaking hands, or sitting next to him.

What are the symptoms of Lassa Fever?

Symptoms of Lassa Fever appear 1 to 3 weeks after infection. Mild symptoms include fever, fatigue, weakness, and headache. Severe symptoms include bleeding, shortness of breath, vomiting, swelling of the mouth, chest, back, and abdominal pain. Death can occur up to two weeks after infection. Patients may suffer from multiple organ failure. There have been reports of deafness due to lassa infection. About one third of people have deafness. In many such cases, the hearing loss can be permanent.