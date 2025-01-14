Child succumbs to mysterious disease in J&K’s Rajouri, toll rises to 13

Jammu, Jan 14 One more child died of a mysterious disease on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district taking the toll to 13.

So far since December 2024, a total of 13 individuals, including many children in Badhaal village of Rajouri’s Kotranka sub-division, have died of this mysterious disease.

The 13th victim of the mysterious disease was a child, who died while being treated in a local hospital.

Fear and widespread panic have gripped Badhaal village as the locals have been fighting this mysterious disease for over a month now. What has added to the fear of the villagers is the fact that the victims do not belong to just one family in the village and every home is deeply worried about the welfare of its inhabitants.

High fever, excessive sweating, vomiting, and episodes of loss of consciousness are some of the symptoms of this mysterious disease. The exact cause of this mysterious disease is still not known to the doctors who are just treating the patients symptomatically.

Principal of the government medical college Rajouri, Dr Ashutosh Gupta told reporters that preliminary findings suggest it is a viral infection, but nothing can be conclusively said without final findings.

Teams of experts from the National Institute of Virology Pune, PGI Chandigarh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and AIIMS Delhi have come to Badhaal village to help local doctors control the disease and check its spread.

“These teams are conducting extensive field studies and collecting samples for laboratory analysis. The involvement of these institutions underscores the severity of the situation and the commitment to identifying and addressing the cause,” officials said.

Seniormost officials and doctors from various premier hospitals in Jammu City have also visited Badhaal to help investigations pinpoint the pathogen causing these mysterious deaths. State Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo has been monitoring the process of pathogen identification and treatment of the patients suffering from this mysterious disease.

