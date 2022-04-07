China vows to adhere to dynamic zero-Covid approach as cases spike

Beijing, April 7 China will adhere to its dynamic zero-Covid approach as local infections are surging, a Spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

China is facing a serious challenge in Covid-19 containment as number of local cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, are rising rapidly, and the virus continues to spread in communities in some areas, NHC Spokesperson Mi Feng told a press conference on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 1,383 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 19,089 asymptomatic cases, according to the latest data released by the NHC.

Mi called on local authorities to prepare quarantine facilities and temporary hospitals for potential Covid-19 outbreaks, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also highlighted the need to spare no efforts to guarantee the supply of daily necessities and meet the people's medical treatment needs.

Measures should be taken to vaccinate more people against the coronavirus, particularly the elderly, he said.

More than 1.24 billion people across the Chinese mainland have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to the NHC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor