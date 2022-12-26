China's Covid wave hits factories and consumer market

Hong Kong, Dec 26 Chinas economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country, according to a media report.

Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day, CNN reported.

The rapid spread of infection has driven many people indoors and emptied shops and restaurants. Factories and companies are also forced to shut down or cut production because of more workers getting sick, the report said.

"The number of people on the streets has dropped off sharply from already subdued levels across the country," said analysts from Capital Economics in a research note last week. "That will be affecting demand."

The Chinese economy was already struggling when Beijing abruptly pivoted from its stringent zero-Covid policy. Retail sales had contracted in November because of widespread lockdowns, and unemployment had surged to the highest level in six months, CNN reported.

Top leaders have signalled recently that they would shift focus back to growth next year and have bet on the relaxation of pandemic restrictions to lift the economy.

But statistics don't look promising.

Car and home sales slumped in the first few weeks of December. Auto manufacturers sold 946,000 vehicles from December 1 to December 18, down 15 per cent from the same period last year.

Last week, home sales by floor area plunged 44% in the 30 biggest cities from the same week last year, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. In tier-one cities like Beijing and Shanghai, home sales plummeted 53% last week from a year ago.

People's movements have also fallen sharply.

Since the middle of this month, the number of subway trips was down about 60% in major cities from the same period a year ago, according to Wind data, CNN reported.

Nationwide, truck cargo volumes and delivery orders both shrank in the past week, according to statistics from the transportation ministry and the postal service regulator.

Factories have also cut back production. Key industries like cement and chemical fibers have all reported lower utilization rates of their existing production capacity.

