COVID-19 Survivors: 70% Struggle with Breathing Issues, AIIMS Study Finds

Post-COVID-19 syndrome, also known as long COVID, continues to affect many people even after recovering from the virus. A recent study by AIIMS revealed that 70% of people who have recovered from long COVID still experience significant breathing problems due to impaired lung function. In addition to respiratory issues, patients are reporting adverse effects on their health, including mental health changes and sleep disturbances. Experts suggest that alterations in diet may also contribute to these ongoing health challenges, further complicating the recovery process.

Long COVID has been linked to over 200 symptoms, which may persist, worsen, or even subside before returning. Among the most common symptoms are excessive fatigue, particularly after physical activity, leading to prolonged tiredness. Many people also experience memory loss, commonly referred to as brain fog, along with frequent dizziness. Additionally, some report a loss of taste or smell as part of their ongoing recovery challenges. These symptoms can vary greatly in severity and duration, further complicating the long-term effects of the virus.

People suffering from long COVID also report a range of other symptoms, including sleep disturbances, shortness of breath, persistent cough, headaches, rapid heartbeat, and digestive issues such as constipation or bloating. A study published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology highlights an increased risk of cardiovascular events within the 1000 days following a COVID-19 infection, further underscoring the long-term health risks associated with the virus.

Doctors at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute have expressed concern over the alarming rise in heart-related issues post-COVID, warning that many people are now at a higher risk of heart attacks than ever before. Experts have noted an increase in heart attack-related deaths following the COVID-19 pandemic, with a heightened risk of coronary artery disease compared to pre-pandemic levels. This elevated risk has led to a surge in heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure, posing significant health threats to those affected by the virus.

