Covid-19 vaccination- Effects of vaccine shots on women periods

As the vaccination campaign is going on full swing many women are worried about their periods, the question is rising does the covid vaccination effects on menstrual cycle? And here's the answer for all women.

Reachers on Wednesday published that they tracked nearly 4,000 US women through six menstrual cycles and on average, and they found that the women who had taken a vaccination shot observed their periods a day later than usual, even if the date changed but there was no change in the days of bleeding says the reports.



Dr. Alison Edelman of Oregon Health & Science University, who led the research said, “This is incredibly reassuring,” she also said that it's important to inform women about this.

National Institutes of Health is funding studies to examine, why some women are getting irregular periods or other menstrual changes after their vaccination.



The researchers reported in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, that 358 women who got both vaccine doses in the same menstrual cycle saw a change to their next menstrual cycle length. About 10% of them experienced the change of eight days or more but then returned to the normal ranges.



Dr. Edelman said that this change may occur because when the immune system revolves up at certain times in the cycle, “our body clock or what controls the menstrual cycle can have a hiccup.”



Dr. Christopher Zahn of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said in a statement, findings provide “important new evidence underscoring that any impact of the Covid vaccines on menstruation is both minimal and temporary.”