Covid cases in Karnataka come down to 558, 19 deaths reported

Bengaluru, Feb 24 Karnataka logged 558 new Covid cases against 1,692 discharges, as well as 19 deaths on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 8,255. The positivity rate stood at 0.84 per cent, recovery rate at 98.77 per cent, and case fatality rate was 3.23 per cent.

The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 353 against 690 discharges, while there were 14 fresh dates deaths were 14. The city's active cases stood at 4,408.

A total of 684 patients are being treated at hospitals across the state.

Another 69,388 Covid tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours.

