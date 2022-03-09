Covid cases in Kerala dip further, TPR falls below 5%

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 Kerala on Wednesday saw its daily Covid tally drop to 1,421 cases and for the first time in several weeks, the test positivity rate dropped below 5 per cent to 4.78 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

With 2,130 recoveries reported, the total active cases stood at 11,879, of which 9 per cent were at various hospitals in the state.

There were four more Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 66,462.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor