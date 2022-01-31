Covid claims 30 lives in Gujarat, tally dips under 10K

Gandhinagar, Jan 31 Even as the number of new Covid cases have come down in Gujarat since the past few days, the state's Covid-19 fatality has become a cause of concern with 30 people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday, taking the death toll to over 260 in just 12 days.

The state had reported 12 deaths on January 19, 13 deaths on the January 20, 16 deaths on January 21, 15 deaths on January 22, 19 deaths on January 23, 25 deaths on the January 24, 28 deaths on January 25, 21 deaths on January 26, 22 deaths on January 27 and 30 deaths on January 28.

Saturday saw the maximum deaths, 33 lives succumbing to the Covid virus in Gujarat. The coronavirus has claimed a total of 10,438 precious lives in Gujarat till now.

In the same time period, Gujarat saw its Covid tally coming down. The state had reported nearly 25,000 new Covid cases on January 20, which has come down to under 10,000 on Sunday. There were 9,395 positive cases reported in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad led the list of infections with 3,653 cases, followed by Vadodara (2,011), Rajkot (773), Surat (642), Gandhinagar (475), Patan (276), Mehsana (290), Kutch (153), Bhavnagar (148), Kheda (125), Anand (122), among others.

Sunday's tally took Gujarat's overall Covid tally to 11,53,980.

The state currently has 91,320 active cases.

A total of 16,066 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 19,52,222.

Over 88,000 doses of Covid vaccines were administered during Sunday across the state, taking the total so far above 9.76 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor